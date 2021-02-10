Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Red Robin Gourmet has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.67.

Red Robin Gourmet’s market cap is currently $451.5M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.