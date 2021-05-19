Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Robin Gourmet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $41.34 and a one-year low of $7.26. Currently, Red Robin Gourmet has an average volume of 291.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RRGB in relation to earlier this year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.