Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for QTS Realty (QTS)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty (QTS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.04.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QTS Realty with a $75.00 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.60 and a one-year low of $55.91. Currently, QTS Realty has an average volume of 627.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QTS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Barter, a Director at QTS sold 12,000 shares for a total of $756,108.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.