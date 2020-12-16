Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PolyPid (PYPD)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PolyPid (PYPD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on PolyPid is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Based on PolyPid’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.11 million.

PolyPid Ltd was incorporated under the laws of Israel and commenced its operations on February 28, 2008. The Company is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of products based on PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation MatriX), the Company’s proprietary drug delivery technology. PLEX is capable of encapsulating many types of drugs to enable targeted, localized drug delivery into the body over extended periods of time with pre-determined release rates thus optimizing drug treatment regimens. BonyPid, BonyPid-1000, BonyPid-500, PLEX, and D-PLEX are trademarks of the Company. The Company is subject to extensive regulation by the FDA, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as well as by other federal, state, and local regulatory agencies.