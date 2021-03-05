Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PAE (PAE)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PAE (PAE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PAE with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on PAE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $666 million and net profit of $10.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $148.3K.

PAE, Inc. provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. Its services include business process solutions, counter-threat solutions, infrastructure and logistics, intelligence solutions, international logistics and stabilization, readiness and sustainment team, claims processing, immigration, identity and verification, litigation support, records and mail management, and shared services and contact centres. The company is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.