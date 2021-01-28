Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Old Republic International (ORI)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Old Republic International (ORI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Old Republic International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $23.62 and a one-year low of $11.88. Currently, Old Republic International has an average volume of 1.82M.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.