Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Ocular Therapeutix’s market cap is currently $1.4B and has a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.89.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.