Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Norbord (OSB)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Norbord (OSB), with a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.42, close to its 52-week high of $31.89.

Swetlishoff has an average return of 14.7% when recommending Norbord.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #5704 out of 5881 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norbord is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.38, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.89 and a one-year low of $19.46. Currently, Norbord has an average volume of 172.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.