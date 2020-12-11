Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for nLIGHT (LASR)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT (LASR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.14, close to its 52-week high of $35.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67.

Based on nLIGHT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.73 million and GAAP net loss of $2.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.81 million and had a GAAP net loss of $778K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LASR in relation to earlier this year.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.