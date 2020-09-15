Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Martinrea International (MRETF)

Raymond James analyst Michael Glen maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International (MRETF) yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.64.

Martinrea International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.27.

The company has a one-year high of $11.19 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, Martinrea International has an average volume of 1,270.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRETF in relation to earlier this year.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.