Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $474.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $552.67 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $606.45 and a one-year low of $434.33. Currently, Marketaxess Holdings has an average volume of 255.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MKTX in relation to earlier this year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties. The firm’s patented trading technology allows institutional investor clients to request competitive, executable bids, or offers from multiple broker dealers simultaneously and to execute trades with the broker dealer of their choice. The company was founded by Richard M. Mcvey on April 11, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.