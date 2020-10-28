Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Marinemax (HZO)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.25, close to its 52-week high of $34.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.67, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Marinemax’s market cap is currently $607.3M and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.