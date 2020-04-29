Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $23.79, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.17 and a one-year low of $15.20. Currently, Juniper Networks has an average volume of 4.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.