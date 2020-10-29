Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for InflaRx (IFRX)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Hold with an average price target of $7.17.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.26. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 418.2K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

