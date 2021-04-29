Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.35, close to its 52-week high of $20.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp’s market cap is currently $805.9M and has a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.