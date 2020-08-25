Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for First Community (FCCO)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on First Community (FCCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.36, close to its 52-week low of $12.23.

First Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Based on First Community’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.13 million and net profit of $2.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.3 million and had a net profit of $2.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCCO in relation to earlier this year.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment dedicated to investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment includes the parent company financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.