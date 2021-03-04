Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for EverQuote (EVER)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote (EVER) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00, implying a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.44 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, EverQuote has an average volume of 371.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 164 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVER in relation to earlier this year.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

