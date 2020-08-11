Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for EOG Resources (EOG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.4% and a 26.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EOG Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00, implying a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Truist Financial also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

EOG Resources’ market cap is currently $29.38B and has a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.