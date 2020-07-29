Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Element Financial (ELEEF)

In a report released today, Stephen Boland from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF), with a price target of C$12.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.50.

Element Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.55, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released today, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.05 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, Element Financial has an average volume of 4,449.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELEEF in relation to earlier this year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.