Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Diamondback (FANG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.71, close to its 52-week low of $14.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.70, representing an 84.1% upside. In a report issued on October 20, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Diamondback’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $425 million and GAAP net loss of $2.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 billion and had a net profit of $349 million.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

