Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Covetrus (CVET)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus (CVET) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Covetrus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and GAAP net loss of $4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.