Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Copa Holdings (CPA)

In a report issued on November 18, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings (CPA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copa Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $77.67, representing a -6.8% downside. In a report issued on November 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Based on Copa Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.38 million and GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $708 million and had a net profit of $104 million.

Copa Holdings SA engages in provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The company offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities. Copa Holdings was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Panama.