Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 76.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $168.67 average price target, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Based on Citrix Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $767 million and net profit of $98.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $733 million and had a net profit of $271 million.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

