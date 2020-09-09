Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Carter Bank & (CARE)

Jason Carr- September 9, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Carter Bank & (CARE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.95, close to its 52-week low of $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

The the analyst consensus on Carter Bank & is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Carter Bank &’s market cap is currently $186.5M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.44.

Carter Bank & Trust operates as a state chartered community bank. It provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products & insurance. The firm offers savings & checking accounts, deposits, money market, loans, insurance and retirement funds. The company was founded on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

