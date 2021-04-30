Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $94.14 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.18 billion and net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.04 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAX in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1931 and based in Illinois, Baxter International, Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company focuses on transformative innovation to deliver smarter, more personalized care for patients and providers. It operates through six global businesses: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery and Acute Therapies.