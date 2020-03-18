Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) today and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.14, close to its 52-week low of $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.16.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s market cap is currently $3.63B and has a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.70.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.