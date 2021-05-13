Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for 89bio (ETNB)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 39.8% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.67.

The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $18.01. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 93.47K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.