Raymond James Remains a Sell on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exxon Mobil is a Hold with an average price target of $48.46.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $186.4B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

