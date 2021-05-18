Raymond James Remains a Sell on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Conocophillips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Energy Fuels is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a one-year high of $19.79 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, Clean Energy Fuels has an average volume of 6.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLNE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, James C Miller, a Director at CLNE bought 40,000 shares for a total of $54,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.