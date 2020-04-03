Raymond James Remains a Sell on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox reiterated a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 40.5% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Athabasca Oil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.33, a 218.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.20 price target.

Based on Athabasca Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $181 million and GAAP net loss of $8.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $488 million.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.