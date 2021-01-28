Raymond James Remains a Sell on American Airlines (AAL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Sell rating on American Airlines (AAL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Airlines is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $13.57, a -33.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.78 and a one-year low of $8.25. Currently, American Airlines has an average volume of 76.35M.

AMR Corp. provides scheduled passenger, freight and mail services. The company provides services through its wholly owned subsidiaries which include American Airlines, Inc., and AMR Eagle Holding Corporation. The American Airlines, Inc. provides scheduled jet service to various destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation owns two regional airlines which do business as ‘American Eagle’ which include American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines, Inc. which in turn collectively known as the American Eagle carriers. It also contracts with independently owned regional airlines, which does business as AmericanConnection. The company was founded in October 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

