Raymond James Remains a Hold on Workiva (WK)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Workiva (WK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Workiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.75.

Workiva’s market cap is currently $4.41B and has a P/E ratio of -94.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 74.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WK in relation to earlier this year.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.