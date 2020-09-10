Raymond James Remains a Hold on TowneBank (TOWN)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on TowneBank (TOWN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.26, close to its 52-week low of $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TowneBank is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TowneBank’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services to the individuals and small & medium size businesses. It offers full range of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. It also includes commercial mortgage brokerage and a variety of investment & asset management services. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. It also provides resort property management and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides individual and business members with a wide array of insurance products, including life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance, as well as employee and group benefits. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.