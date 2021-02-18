Raymond James Remains a Hold on SunPower (SPWR)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SunPower (SPWR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SunPower with a $27.00 average price target, a -40.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SunPower’s market cap is currently $11.33B and has a P/E ratio of 125.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -696.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.