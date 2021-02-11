Raymond James Remains a Hold on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Hold with an average price target of $29.00, which is a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.80 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Spirit Airlines has an average volume of 6.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAVE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.