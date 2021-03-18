Raymond James Remains a Hold on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $4.61B and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.15.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

