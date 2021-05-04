Raymond James Remains a Hold on Ryman (RHP)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Ryman (RHP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.36, close to its 52-week high of $86.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ryman with a $72.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.58 and a one-year low of $22.01. Currently, Ryman has an average volume of 488.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RHP in relation to earlier this year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other. The Hospitality segment includes hotel properties and the results of hotel operations. The Entertainment segment comprises of Grand Ole Opry assets, WSM-AM and Nashville attractions. The Corporate & Other segment includes corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.