Raymond James Remains a Hold on ProAssurance (PRA)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on ProAssurance (PRA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.62, close to its 52-week low of $12.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ProAssurance.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.29 and a one-year low of $12.67. Currently, ProAssurance has an average volume of 348.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.