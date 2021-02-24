Raymond James Remains a Hold on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.70, close to its 52-week high of $24.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pebblebrook Hotel is a Hold with an average price target of $20.25, implying a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.98 million and GAAP net loss of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $424 million and had a net profit of $29.89 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.