Raymond James Remains a Hold on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 33.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Pacwest Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25.

Pacwest Bancorp’s market cap is currently $3.55B and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.