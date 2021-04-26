Raymond James Remains a Hold on NY Community (NYCB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.53, close to its 52-week high of $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NY Community is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NY Community’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323 million and net profit of $190 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a net profit of $101 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.