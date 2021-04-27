Raymond James Remains a Hold on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 93.6% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

MetroCity Bankshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on MetroCity Bankshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.57 million and net profit of $9.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.31 million and had a net profit of $10.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCBS in relation to earlier this year.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company which engages in banking and financial solutions. It specializes in commercial banking and it offers such customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Consumer, Residential Real Estate, and Other. The Construction and Development segment refers to the real estate development loans, the sale of property as well as construction projects in which the property will be used by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment refers to the income-producing properties. The Commercial and Industrial segment relates to businesses and are generally secured by assets of the business. The Consumer segment consists of individuals and are secured by personal assets. The Other segment refers to the loans for residential real estate, farmland, and other loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.