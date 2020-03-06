Raymond James Remains a Hold on MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Pembina Pipeline, and Cenovus Energy.

MEG Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.07, implying a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 19.24K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology.