Raymond James Remains a Hold on Marvell (MRVL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Hold rating on Marvell (MRVL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.52, close to its 52-week high of $45.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $50.28 average price target, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $45.82 and a one-year low of $16.45. Currently, Marvell has an average volume of 8.59M.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution. The company was founded by Sehat Sutardja, Weili Dai and Pantas Sutardja in January 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

