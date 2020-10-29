Raymond James Remains a Hold on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Main Street Capital (MAIN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Fortress Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Main Street Capital with a $33.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.10 and a one-year low of $14.11. Currently, Main Street Capital has an average volume of 321.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Main Street Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies. The company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing and acquisitions of companies annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It offers financing alternatives to entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams. Main Street Capital was founded on March 09, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.