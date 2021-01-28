Raymond James Remains a Hold on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Main Street Capital (MAIN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Main Street Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Main Street Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.6 million and net profit of $78.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.7 million and had a net profit of $33.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Main Street Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies. The company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing and acquisitions of companies annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It offers financing alternatives to entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams. Main Street Capital was founded on March 09, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.