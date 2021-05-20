Raymond James Remains a Hold on Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Lowe’s (LOW). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 82.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.11, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

Based on Lowe’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.31 billion and net profit of $978 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.03 billion and had a net profit of $510 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1946, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement products in various categories including appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.