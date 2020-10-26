Raymond James Remains a Hold on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Limestone Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Limestone Bancorp’s market cap is currently $79.49M and has a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LMST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Glenn Hogan, a Director at LMST bought 18,763 shares for a total of $206,336.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.