Raymond James Remains a Hold on Lannett (LCI)

In a report issued on August 3, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lannett (LCI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 39.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett with a $7.75 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.12 and a one-year low of $4.89. Currently, Lannett has an average volume of 533.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LCI in relation to earlier this year.

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.