Raymond James Remains a Hold on Lannett (LCI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Lannett (LCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.51.

The the analyst consensus on Lannett is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Lannett’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $6.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.16 million.

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.